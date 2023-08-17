The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until MON 6:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
