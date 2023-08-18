Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.