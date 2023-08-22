Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.