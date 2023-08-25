Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
