Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from SAT 10:00 AM CDT until SUN 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
