The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.