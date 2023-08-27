The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Very hot temperatures are expected once again Thursday with no relief from the humidity either. A cold front and rain chance will arrive Frida…
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
It will be a warm day in Kenosha. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud c…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 thou…