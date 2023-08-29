The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Today's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Very hot temperatures are expected once again Thursday with no relief from the humidity either. A cold front and rain chance will arrive Frida…
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 thou…