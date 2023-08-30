Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
