Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Kenosha. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.