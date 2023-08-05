Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Kenosha. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
