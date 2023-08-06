Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
