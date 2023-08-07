Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from SUN 9:04 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
