Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.