Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Tropical Storm Jose formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, Aug. 31. Here are 2023's Atlantic hurricane names.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…