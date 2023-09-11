Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
