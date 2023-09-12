Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
The Kenosha area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Mo…
Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see a m…
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudl…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…