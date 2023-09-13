Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.