Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
Tropical Storm Jose formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, Aug. 31. Here are 2023's Atlantic hurricane names.
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Th…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…