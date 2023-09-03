The Kenosha area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
