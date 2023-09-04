Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until MON 11:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
Tropical Storm Jose formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, Aug. 31. Here are 2023's Atlantic hurricane names.
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Th…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…