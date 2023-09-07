Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
