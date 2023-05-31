Editor’s note: Ruben Williams is the Kenosha-born author of “Northern Lights”, his inaugural, self-published novel and the focus of a “meet and greet” event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Blue House Books, 5915 Sixth Ave., Suite A in Kenosha.

The 31-year-old writer and current long-term substitute teacher, is a 2010 Tremper High School graduate where he also was an outstanding basketball player. He lives in Dallas with his wife and three children. Williams holds a bachelor’s degree in English for secondary education and expects to graduate with a certified teaching license this spring. He plans to teach full-time in Dallas.

After high school, Williams attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and then the University of Wisconsin – Parkside for a semester before resuming basketball play in 2012 at Riverland Community College in Austin, Minn. A torn Achilles’ heel, however, abruptly ended his career.

Following his injury, Williams worked everywhere from a car dealership to real estate and banking while he figured out what he wanted to do. He re-enrolled in college, this time online with Grand Canyon University in 2019 after returning to Kenosha a year earlier. It was during that time, Williams began writing his book, which is available for pre-order at Blue House, Amazon and Barnes & Noble, among others. Its official release is June 13.

Earlier this spring, following a presentation to middle school students at 21st Century Preparatory School in Racine, Kenosha News reporter Terry Flores caught up with the author for an interview in this web exclusive.

Q: What is Northern Lights about?

A: Northern Lights is about a journey for the main character, James, going from really being unsure about himself to having a more positive outlook about life because he's somebody who doesn't really know who he is in the beginning. And he goes to see the Northern Lights in Alaska. He’s a sophomore at a private school. He’s also in a foster home and so he’s struggling trying to figure out why he's being abused at his foster home. He's growing up in a bad neighborhood, but he's going to a beautiful (private) school. And he's conflicted.

Q: What inspired you to write this?

A: It really started as almost like an autobiography. I was gonna start writing about my life and I'm like, `No, this could be more creative.’ And so I decided to put in some pieces of my life, a few people that I know and immerse him in the characters. He doesn’t really know how to express (himself) – (except) through his writing, his poetry. So, his writing is really his outlet and he writes very mature for his age. He writes from his life experience.

Q: You address themes that are heavy hitting – sexuality, suicide, racism, abuse, friendship and spirituality. Who is the audience you’re trying to connect with and how did you get through these themes?

A: I believe being a teacher really helped me finish the book. And it helped me change a lot of things that I had written originally because now I see 13-,14-,15-year-olds – they, don't know how to express these adult-like themes. So, I wanted to kind of give them an outlet to say, “Hey, I feel that.” Now, they have the language to read. For me, it was emotional because there were a few scenes that really hit me. The first one was the beginning where there's a lot of talk from the foster parent to him, and he just blows up. The other one is where he's dealing with suicide because I've dealt with that where I was on the edge.

Q: When did you start writing Northern Lights?

A: In 2018 and I didn’t finish until 2022.

Q: Talk about the process and what helped you to finish this?

A: No. 1, it was therapy for me. No. 2, I know there are kids, and even adults, who will connect with this story. And I feel like they need this.

Q: How will your audience, who are youth, particularly youth of color, connect with Northern Lights?

A: I walk through his thoughts, the daily thoughts that he's thinking. Situations come up. He talks about it. He writes about it, but he doesn't say anything to anybody about the realness. It's raw. It's, it's out there. It has real language in their language that they use. Emotions that they feel, and they don't have to feel like they're alone because I was there at one point and I wanted to put what I felt on paper because I know you feel this way. Read about it. Now you can change something about it because he did it, because I did. There’s hope.

Q: Why did you leave Kenosha for Texas?

A: I felt like my time was almost up here in Kenosha. It was like, OK, I've done a lot of things here. I want to experience something different. And so moving down there actually really helped me grow because I found my mentor down there, which is my pastor now. I was able to really open up and really express my true emotions and like stuff that I'm dealing with openly and I've never been able to experience that. So, I felt like it was my destiny to go someplace else to basically, in lack of a better word, get free, which is the reason why I wrote the book too, because a lot of the book is about just experiencing different emotions.

Q: When you were away from Kenosha and writing Northern Lights, the protests and rioting over the police shooting of Jacob Blake was taking place, amplifying what Black men, Black people, face every day in America. How is that addressed in your book?

A: There’s an instance in there (where the main character and his friend encounter a police officer who is responding to a report of a theft at store they’re at). And, I don’t tell it just from the Black person’s perspective. The Black dad who is a higher ranking officer knows the officer has a job to do. So, it’s lets figure this out and look at both sides of the story to figure out what is going on. Yes, wrong is wrong. The officer, in this scene, is wrong, but there’s still another side to it.

Q: Do you think that society has been able to get past its implicit biases about people who are different?

A: We still don't feel seen, even though, is there progress? Sure. But it still feels as if the mindsets of people who are not within the communities of color aren't understanding the plight of just us being. One of the first paragraphs (in the book) is a poem where James is writing about his hair. Just simply his hair. And he says, “I don't know why my hair is so dangerous.” When they see Black people with locks, they automatically think they think gang banger. They think this, they think that, they don't see I’m a teacher. For me, I’m a teacher. I teach middle school kids.

Q: Why did you want to be a writer? And are there any parallels with you and James, your character?

A: Experience. Living experience to where it was really like another outlet outside of basketball that I really hid. Kinda like the main character. I didn’t want anybody to know because … the people that I was around, you know, they were athletes, popular people. It’s almost like an unwritten rule amongst the Black community. You can be smart, but if you’re too smart and you’re hanging around a certain group of people, you’re looked at as less than.

Q: Previously, you were in an industry, banking, where you could've made a lot of money. Why did you leave it to become a teacher?

A: I did it because, first of all, I felt as if I had a mission and a goal from God to help kids. And, here's the thing, teaching isn't my end goal. I think my target audience, at heart, is kids. Doing what I did today (at 21st Century Prep), telling them my story and that there is hope. That's what I'm meant to do. Because, they’re forgotten.

For more on the author, visit https://www.rubeniwilliams.com/about

