Weekly yoga, movie night events at Petrifying Springs Park to begin week of June 12.

A pair of popular, free weekly events at Kenosha County’s Petrifying Springs Park will begin the week of June 12.

Yoga in the Park, presented by Hot Yoga Kenosha, will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. each Monday through Aug. 14 at Area 4 near the center of the park.

Movie Night in the Park will be held at the Petrifying Springs Biergarten at dusk each Friday through Aug. 18, weather permitting.

“We’re pleased to continue offering these free activities in 2023,” Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman said. “Whether its exercising with Yoga on Mondays or family entertainment with movies on Fridays, these are great reasons to come out and enjoy our beautiful park.”

All experience levels are welcome at the weekly sessions led by instructors from Hot Yoga Kenosha. Pre-registration is encouraged. More information is available at https://bit.ly/KCYoga2023.

This year’s Movie Night lineup includes these films:

June 16: Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

June 23: Lightyear

June 30: Jaws

July 7: Top Gun: Maverick

July 14: Ghostbusters Afterlife

July 21: The Goonies

July 28: Thor: Love and Thunder

Aug. 4: Jurassic World

Aug. 11: Mitchells vs. the Machines

Aug. 18: Back to the Future

Moviegoers are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets. Concessions are available for purchase from the Biergarten. All movies are subject to cancellation due to weather conditions.

Petrifying Springs Park is located at 5555 Seventh St. (Highway A) in the Village of Somers.

For more details about other activities and amenities in Kenosha County Parks, visit http://parks.kenoshacounty.org, call 262-857-1869, or check out Kenosha County Parks on Facebook at http://facebook.com/kenoshacountyparks.