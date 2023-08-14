Western Kenosha County Transit has launched a community-wide survey aimed at gathering feedback from residents west of I-94, including Bristol, Paddock Lake, Twin Lakes and Salem Lakes.

The survey’s primary objective is to gather information and feedback about various aspects of public transportation in the area, including routes, schedules, accessibility, and the possibility of introducing new services.

The opinions gathered will directly influence future decisions and improvements made by Western Kenosha County Transit.

“Our commitment to community engagement and the collective voice of our residents is unwavering,” said Samantha Kerkman, Kenosha County executive. “This survey represents a crucial step toward understanding the needs and preferences of our community members. We encourage everyone in the West of I-94 area to actively participate and help us create a more efficient, accessible, and user-friendly transportation system.”

The survey is designed to be quick and easy, taking just five minutes to complete, offcials said Monday

Residents can choose between two methods to participate in the survey by Sept. 10:

On-site drop-off locations: Participants can pick up a survey form, complete it on the spot, and drop it off at Festival Foods in Paddock Lake, the Kenosha County Center in Bristol, the Salem Library, The Sharing Center in Trevor, Twin Lakes Library and the Westosha Senior Center.

Online submission: For those who prefer digital convenience, the survey is accessible online at kenoshacounty.org/survey.

As a token of appreciation for time and input, survey participants who include their contact information, will be eligible to be selected for two prizes. Participants become eligible for a complimentary round-trip ride on Western Kenosha County Transit,. Survey participants will also be entered into a drawing for the chance to win a $100 Festival Foods gift card.

To access the survey and learn more about Western Kenosha County Transit, visit kenoshacounty.org/survey. The survey will remain open for participation until Sept. 10.

About Western Kenosha County Transit: Western Kenosha County Transit is a community-oriented transportation service provider committed to serving the residents of the western region of Kenosha County. The organization aims to enhance mobility, accessibility, and convenience for all residents, while deeply valuing their feedback in shaping the future of transportation services.