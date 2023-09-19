PADDOCK LAKE — The Westosha Central High School Board of Education unanimously approved an $11,633,252 tax levy during its annual meeting for 2023-24.

The estimated mill rate, also known as the tax rate, was set at $2.77 per $1,000 property valuation. Homeowners of a home valued at $200,000 would expect to pay $544, and a home valued at $300,000 would expect to pay $831.

The equalized value of each municipality, which is the estimated value of all taxable real and personal property in a tax district, may be different.

The tax levy for the district will increase by $652,421, or 5.9%, from 2022-23, which District Administrator John Gendron attributed to an overall decrease in state aid.

“This year, we saw a reduction in state aid of almost $1 million,” Gendron said. “Because our equalized (property) value went up, we are now viewed as a (richer) district, which means the state formula says ‘You guys need less money from us. Your property can cover those expenses.’” Westosha Central is slated to receive an estimated $955,427 in state aid, but that amount has not yet been finalized.

“Yes, our tax levy is going up 5.9%, there are no ifs, ands or buts about that,” Gendron said. “But it is strictly because the state aid went down almost 18%.”

Budget surplus

The district’s 2022-23 fiscal year closed with a $239,540 budget surplus, which was within 1.3% of its $17 million budget. The surplus, which was above the district’s budgeted surplus level of $22,001, was mostly due to $79,000 in additional investment interest and $60,000 in Tax Incremental District revenue not allocated to baseball and softball field turf projects.

After Pleasant Prairie’s Tax Incremental District #2 for developments was closed, some area school districts, including Westosha Central, Bristol and Kenosha Unified, received a portion of the TIF district’s $10,661,942 surplus. Westosha Central had $60,000 leftover from its allocation that was not spent on the aforementioned projects.

Randall School mill rate flat

The Randall Consolidated School Board of Education approved a tax levy of $6,912,858 for 2023-24 during its annual meeting.

The mill rate is estimated to be between $5.30 and $5.40 for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The levy is $747,457 more than the levy for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which was $6,165,401, but the mill rate is estimated to be flat or slightly below last year’s $5.40 rate.

Randall School’s Manager of Business Services Colleen Hagerty said the majority of the increase is because low-revenue adjustment aid from the state increased to $11,000 per pupil.

“With this increase, (the district) is estimating roughly an additional $500 per pupil,” she said.

Randall is estimated to receive $1,963,583 in state aid, which is a $49,736 decrease from the $2,013,319 it received last year.