Dozens of Westosha Central High School band students left the University of Wisconsin-Parkside with the feeling of success May 6 after many of them received high ratings at the State Solo & Ensemble Festival.
The band had 63 students perform in 21 events, many of whom received a “1” rating, which indicates the highest score a student or group can receive, or a “2” rating.
Students and groups receiving a Division 1 rating included:
Alex Bush-Tenor Saxophone Solo
James Noonan/Wyatt Shaffer-Trumpet Duet
Rachel Erich-Trumpet Solo
Seliz Arizmendi-Piano Solo
Anna Scheele-Jazz Piano solo
Anna Scheele-Piano solo
Vivian Dufek-Piano Solo
Noah Burnett-Piano Solo
Percussion Ensemble
Brass Ensemble
Saxophone Choir
Jazz Central
Students and groups receiving a Division II rating included:
Avery Sipiora/Grace Cetera-Flute Duet
Anna Scheele-Alto Saxophone Solo
Kenny Broadway-Tuba Solo
Noah Burnett-Trumpet Solo
Alex Bush/Leo Covelli-Saxophone Duet
Karen Pisano-Trumpet Solo
Jack Zirkelbach-Trumpet Solo
Alexis Davis-Flute Solo
Caroline DeGoey-Flute Solo
Triana Pham-Piano Solo
“Every year I am amazed at the dedication and commitment of my students. The students have worked hard over the last few months and it has paid off,” said Westosha Director of Bands Adam Scheele. “I am very proud of the student’s work ethic and desire to perform well, whether it is at District or State Solo & Ensemble, or some of the other competitions we participate in.”