Dozens of Westosha Central High School band students left the University of Wisconsin-Parkside with the feeling of success May 6 after many of them received high ratings at the State Solo & Ensemble Festival.

The band had 63 students perform in 21 events, many of whom received a “1” rating, which indicates the highest score a student or group can receive, or a “2” rating.

“Every year I am amazed at the dedication and commitment of my students. The students have worked hard over the last few months and it has paid off,” said Westosha Director of Bands Adam Scheele. “I am very proud of the student’s work ethic and desire to perform well, whether it is at District or State Solo & Ensemble, or some of the other competitions we participate in.”