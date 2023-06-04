As the sun slowly set Saturday nearly 260 graduates from Westosha Central High School's class of 2023 crossed the stage at the school's outdoor stadium.

The ceremony was so filled people to sit on the track and stand on the stairs, filling the area with the sounds of cheering and applause from family, friends and loved ones. The school band set the mood, performing "Lets Groove Tonight" by Earth, Wind and Fire.

Senior Katie Bergmann, as senior class speaker, spoke of the ways she and the rest of her class have evolved from scared first-years to young adults excited to navigate their futures.

"In many ways, we're no different than those before us. We've all sat in the cafeteria babbling on about our current crush while our friend rushes to finish their homework before the bell rings," Bergmann said.

Coming into high school, she said she was "obsessed with the cliches." She said she wanted to be homecoming queen, date the quarterback, be the varsity cheer captain, have a 4.0 GPA, be president of every organization and end every day satisfied. Although just some of her original goals were accomplished, she found the best moments of her high school career were outside those cliches.

"Our world is constantly changing and evolving," Bergmann said. "Evolve with it and prove to this world that our graduating class means business. Although each one of us has varying goals ... we must not settle for the status quo. Keep pushing to be the greatest this world has ever seen."

Class president Taya Witt address the graduates on the theme of "not knowing." She said she chose the theme because this was the year of not knowing for herself.

"Our four years were marked by many events, each unique to all of us. If you're like me, it was marked by many years of not knowing," Witt said. "My grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles would ask me repeatedly, 'Where are you going to college ... (or) What are you going to major in?' And many times I simply said, 'I don't know.'"

Witt said she's become okay with not knowing. She said that "I don't know" will change into "I'm now headed to the University of Tennessee-Knoxville in the fall and majoring in biology ... but who knows; that might change."

At the ceremony's conclusion, the class of 2023 threw their caps in the air and closed out their final chapter of their high school career.

Senior Natali Cruz said now she feels like she has more freedom, whether to go on a road trip, take more classes or enroll in higher education. Regardless, she feels like she has more options.

"I'm very proud of myself and anybody can do it. My cap says it," Cruz said, wearing her mortarboard decorated with the message "Anyone can graduate."

"It's a great feeling and anybody should feel proud of themselves.," she said.