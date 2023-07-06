With a splash and the sound of laughter, Kenosha's municipal swimming pools opened for the summer on Thursday.

With lines of children waiting to go down the slides, Anderson Park's facility opened its doors at 10 a.m., following several weeks of delays.

"The kids have been begging me (to come) because they see the slides from the roadway," Laura Blise said.

This was her kids first time coming to the Anderson Park Pool and said her kids "seem to really enjoy it."

"They seem to be using that slide very well being (age) 2 and 4. We'll definitely come back," Blise said.

Brittany Quezada said her boys Ben, age 2, and Frank, 6, have been begging her to come. They buy season pool passes every summer.

"We woke up around 7 a.m., I made pancakes and they were in their swimsuits by around 7:45 saying, 'Mom let's go!'" Brittany said.

She said they come to the pool a minimum of two to three times a week.

"They love it," Brittany said. "This is literally their favorite thing to do. They will stay here from open to close if I let them."

She said even if the city has to rotate which pools are open, she's just happy they can go to the pools this summer.

Chuck Lipzig, the head lifeguard at Anderson, said they'll be alternating between the Anderson Pool and the Washington Pool "as best we can, depending on staffing."

"This one (Anderson) takes a bit more staffing than the other one because it's a bigger pool, so we're going to have to balance that with being at each different pool," Lipzig said.

Despite both pools being delayed a few weeks in opening, he said he's "relieved" and "excited for the community as well as for the employees" for at least one pool to be open.

"Come visit the pools," he said.

Liz Duttln said she and her grandchildren were "so disappointed" when she told them the city pools may not be open this year despite the fact they havg a pool of their own.

"They're having a blast; they're ecstatic. We have a pool at home, but we don't have all of this," Duttln said, motioning to the slides and water pad.

Destiny Wood and her daughter, Genesis Wood, age 18 months, came to the pool for Genesis' third or fourth time.

"We brought her out here when she was a newborn and I believe she's liked it ever since," Destiny said.

Genesis was laying on Destiny's legs inside the children's pool as she soaked up the sun and enjoyed the cool water.

"I was kind of nervous that it actually wasn't going to open, but I'm glad it did because it's nice out and it's so beautiful out here," Destiny said.

Katie Elder, Kenosha director of parks, said the city is actively working with Carthage College and the YMCA to create a "game plan" to ensure the pools will be able to open on time next summer.

She said this year the city offer to pay for lifeguard certification courses up front "was awesome," not only to their prospective employees but it also "benefited the city." She said the city is also planning to be more "proactive" next year when it comes to job postings.

"This year I heard it was hard for the lifeguards to get into a class and find anything local (for their certification). So if we have in-house training available, I think it will open up a lot of opportunities," Elder said.

Cameren Leipzig, age 16, heard about the free lifeguard certifications classes and thought, "Why not do it."

"I'm really excited," she said. "I think it's a different experience, so I think it'll be fun."

Leipzig was working Thursday and said the pools in the area are popular during the summer, so she's glad they finally got to open.

"I'm excited. I think the entire city staff is excited to be open. It's been a long time coming and it's a relief that we're open," Elder added.

Department of Parks staff will release a city pool schedule on a weekly basis. The public will be notified of the schedule via press releases on Fridays and the information will be posted on the city’s website.

The schedule for the rest of this week includes:

Friday, July 7: Washington Pool, 1821 Washington Road

Saturday, July 8: Anderson Pool

Pools will be continuing to operate based on staffing availability and weather.

Anyone interested in applying for lifeguarding and concession attendants may continue to submit applications.