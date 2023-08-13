WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio.

For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday, Aug. 14: Anna Ploszajski, author of “Handmade: A Scientist’s Search for Meaning through Making.”

Tuesday, Aug. 15: Dr. Jonathan Shailor, Professor of Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, recently received the highest teaching award from the University of Wisconsin system.

Wednesday, Aug. 16: We preview this Saturday’s HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm and Blues Festival in Kenosha’s Celebration Place—presented by the Mary Lou and Arthur F. Mahone Fund. Part One will concern the food competition that’s part of the event. Part Two will feature scholarship recipients who have directly benefited from funds raised by the event.

Thursday, Aug. 17: Grammy Award-winning guitarist Norman Brown, the headliner for the HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm and Blues Festival.

Friday, Aug. 18: John Eisenerg, author of “The Streak: Lou Gehrig, Carl Ripken Jr., and Baseball’s Most Historic Record.”