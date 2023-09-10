WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio.

For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday, Sept 11: Jane Barbian, president of the Racine Unified School District

Tuesday, Sept 12: Douglas Blackmon, writer and producer of the documentary “The Harvest” airing on PBS’s American Experience. Blackmon was one of the Mississippi youngsters who was part of the first class of young students to experience Desegregated Schooling (as ordered b y the U.S. Supreme Court) in Leland, Mississippi. In the film, he returns to Leland and speaks with many of the people who were part of that historic class and who were educated together through their graduation from high school.

Wednesday, Sept. 13: UW-Parkside Professor Josef Benson gives us a preview of this year’s Foreign Film Series at Parkside, which opens this week.

Thursday, Sept. 14: Nan Calvert pays her monthly visit to the program. With her will be Todd BUrlet from a group called Starry Skies North that works to combat Light Pollution.

Friday, Sept. 15: Greg Glasgow and Kathryn Mayer talk about their new book “Disneyland on the Mountain: Walt, the Environmentalists, and the Ski Resort that never was.” The book chronicles the efforts of Walt Disney and others to design and construct a state of the art ski resort in a picturesque valley in northern California called Mineral King. Those efforts were ultimately unsuccessful. The book is a fascinating exploration of this particular story—and also touches on many other aspects of the world of Disney. We’ll also share an interview with Bruce Steele, author of “One Day at Disney: Meet the people who make the magic around the globe.” (2023 marks the 100th anniversary of Walt Disney Studios.)