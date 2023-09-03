Monday, Sept 4: No broadcast because of Labor Day. (On the podcast version of the program- Marc Freeman, author of ‘Modern Family: The Untold Oral History of One of Television’s Groundbreaking Sitcoms.”

Friday, Sept 8: Ferh Schumer Chapman, author of “Like Finding My Twin: How and eight-grade class reunited two Holocaust Refugees.” The author’s mother was separated from her best friend shortly after the two of them arrived here in America, sent here by their families to escape the horrors of the holocaust. They were soon separated from each other and lost contact- but were almost miraculously reunited with one another 72 years later.