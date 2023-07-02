WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio.

Guests this week include:

Monday, July 3: In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision that essentially strikes down Affirmative Action, we walk with Paola Cechi-Demeglio from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government and Law School about her op-ed on the topic that was just published in the Los Angeles Times.

Tuesday July 4: WGTD studios closed. No broadcast. On the podcast of the show: Larry Smith, author of “Beyond Glory: Medal of Honor Heroes in their own words.” Also—a special musical offering in honor of the 4th of July.

Wednesday, July 5: Landon Mascarenez, author of “The Open System: Redesigning Education and Reigniting Democracy.”

Thursday, July 6: Lynda Guy from the Four Seasons Garden Club talks about their annual Secret Garden Walk coming up on Saturday, July 8.

Friday, July 7: In memory of acclaimed actor Alan Arkin, who passed away last week, we are replaying this conversation that was recorded with him at the publication of his book “An Improvised Life: a Memoir” in 2011.