WGTD 91.1-FM's "Morning Show" airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday, Aug. 21: We speak with Jack Mitchell, one of the legendary figures in the history of public radio. He was the very first employee of National Public Radio (hired in 1970) and was the first producer of “All Things Considered.” He eventually became director of Wisconsin Public Radio and held that position for over twenty years, presiding over years of spectacular growth and expansion.

Tuesday, Aug. 22: Mark E. Stille, author of “Leyte Gulf: A New History of the World’s Largest Sea Battle.”

Wednesday, Aug. 23: From the archives- a dramatic 2003 interview with Casey Holtz recounting his experience of diving into the waters of Lake Michigan to save a youngster from drowning. The program will end with a short new interview with Casey to see how he looks back on that experience today.

Thursday, Aug. 24: Kenosha’s own Michael Schumacher talks about his most recent book, “Too Much Sea for their Decks: Shipwrecks of Minnesota’s North Shore and Isle Royale.”

Friday, Aug. 25: Paul Beston, author of “The Boxing KingsL When American Heavyweights Ruled the World.”