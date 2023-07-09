WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio.

For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday, July 10: Carly Mikula, a recent graduate of Kenosha Unified’s Harborside Academy, returns to the program to talk about her recent participation in the Jimmy Awards in New York City—the first Kenoshan to ever appear at the event, which featured nearly 100 of the finest musical theater students from across the country. We also speak with her voice teacher and coach, Kristen Singer, who guided her through the preparation process.

Tuesday, July 11: Robert L. Harris, author of “Returning Light: 30 Years on the Island of Skellig Michael.” The island, off the coast of Ireland, was the location of filming some crucial scenes in the 2014 film “Star WarsL The Force Awakens.”

The island includes remarkably well-preserved ruins of an 8th century monastery. Harris has been the main caretaker of the island since 1987.

Wednesday, July 12: Jonathan Scott, author of “Into the Groove: The Story of Sound from Tin Foil to Vinyl.” This new book chronicles the history of recorded sound from before the time of Thomas Alva Edison (inventor of the phonograph) to the development of the long-playing record.

Thursday, July 13: Nan Calvert pays her monthly visit to the program.

Friday, July 14: Rescheduled from last week: Andrew D. Blechman, author of “Pigeons: The Fascinating Saga of the World’s Most Revered and Reviled Bird.”