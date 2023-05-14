WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio.

For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday, May 15: We preview this coming weekend’s performance at Carthage of the “Kenosha Verbatim Project,” the latest Verbatim Theater project overseen by Theater Professor Martin McClendon. This one focuses on the city of Kenosha in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake. Joining Professor McClendon are two students involved directly in the project, Rayven Craft and Katherin Layendecker.

Tuesday, May 16: Bonnie J. Ruff, author of “Beyond Birds and Bees: Bringing home to our kids a new message about love, sex and equality.”

Wednesday, May 17: From the archives, sportswriter S.L. Price, author of “Heart of the Game: Life, Death and Mercy in Minor League America.”

Thursday, May 18: Ryan Kane, Carthage College’s new Director of Athletics—and Seth Weidmann, Assistant Director of Athletics and the school’s Head Swimming and Diving Coach.

Friday, May 19: WGTD News Director David McGrath talks about his first novel, “Twenty Hours from Tulsa,” the fictional backstory of how the aforementioned song—one of the biggest hits of singer Gene Pitney—came to be written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David. McGrath’s previous book is titled “Gene Pitney: The Singer, The Songs, The Songwriters.”