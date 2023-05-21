WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio.

For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday, May 22: Ahmed White, author of “Under the Iron Heel: The Wobblies and the Capitalist War on Radical Workers.” The term “Wobblies” refers to members of the I.W.W—the Industrial Workers of the World—a union that was formed in 1905 to try and reshape the brutal experience of industrial workers in the US in the early 20th century. The book chronicles how the union was systematically destroyed.

Tuesday, May 23: We’ll talk about the Racine Theater Guild’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s groundbreaking masterpiece SWEENEY TODD, which opened this past weekend, with Doug Instenes, director of the production, and Davidson Kane, who portrays the title character.

Wednesday, May 24: Dr. Art Cyr from the faculty at Carthage College offers his analysis of current events and issues.

Thursday, May 25: James Schatzman joins us to talk about two milestones for Kenosha/Racine Vocational Ministries, which seeks to help people who have just been released from prison to find employment and a new start. As they celebrate their 20th anniversary, they have just placed their 5000th worker.

Friday, May 26: Postponed from last week: WGTD News Director Dave McGrath talks about his first novel, “24 Hours from Tulsa,” a work of historical fiction that presents the fictional backstory of how Burt Bacharach and Hal David penned the hit song “24 Hours from Tulsa” for Gene Pitney.