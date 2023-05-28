Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio.

For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday, May 29: No broadcast because of Memorial Day

Tuesday, May 30: Earl Swift, author of “The Big Roads: The Untold Story of the Engineers, Visionaries and Trailblazers who created the American Super Highway.”

Wednesday, May 31: Dr. Debra Ford, Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, joins us for one last Morning Show visit. (She is leaving Parkside to take a similar position at another school.)

Thursday, June 1: Part one- Ana Maria Caballeros, author of “A Petit Mal,” which chronicles the experience of her family when her 6 year old son was diagnosed with autism. Part two- previewing the June 4th concert by Spirit of Racine with director George Baumgardt.

Friday, June 2: Reed Forgrave, author of “Love, Zac: Small-TIme Football and the Life and Death of an American Boy.”