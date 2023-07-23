WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio.

For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday, July 24: Diane Davers Simmons, author of “My Mother Next Door: A Hilarious and Heartfelt Journey of Maternal Abandonment and Rediscovery.”

Tuesday, July 25: Carolyn Friesch, executive director of The United Way of Kenosha County.

Wednesday, July 26: J. Frank Taraborelli, author of “Jackie: Public, Private and Secret,” a much-anticipated new biography of Jacquline Kennedy Onassis.

Thursday, July 27: Richard Vague, author of “The Paradox of Debt: a new path to Prosperity without Crisis.”

Friday, July 28: Ryan Kane, athletic director at Carthage College, talks about the phenomenon of hazing on athletic teams, in response to the controversy at Northwestern University. Also, Tim Brown, author of “The Tao of the Backup Quarterback: Playing Baseball for the Love of the Game.”