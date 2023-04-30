WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio.
For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.
Guests this week include:
Monday, May 1: Adrian Goldsworthy, author of “How Rome Fell.”
Tuesday, May 2: A preview of the next Kenosha Symphony Orchestra concert, coming up this weekend.
Wednesday, May 3: Curtis Stock, author of “The Turcotted: The Remarkable Story of a Racing Dynasty.”
Thursday, May 4: Byron White, Kenosha activist and humanitarian. He will be receiving an award from the Mahone Foundation next week at their Reaching for Rainbows Pursuit of Excellence Banquet.
Friday, May 5: A discussion about the musical legacy of Robert Russell Bennett with Frederick Ferenc. (tentative)