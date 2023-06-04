WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio.
For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.
Guests this week include:
Monday, June 5: Allen Barra, “The Last Coach: A Life of Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant.”
Tuesday, June 6: James D. Stein, “How math explains the world: a guide to the power of numbers from car repair to modern physics.”
Wednesday, June 7: Flint Whitlock, author of “GIven up for Dead: American POWs in the Nazi Concentration Camp at Berga.”
Thursday, June 8: Nan Calvert, with Dave Giordano, Executive Director of Root Pike WIN, talking about the Campbell’s Wood acquisition and project.
Friday, June 9: Alan Klinenberg, author of “Heat Wave: A Social Autopsy of Disaster in Chicago.”