WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio.

For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday, June 12: Karen Bruckner, co-author of “The Anger Advantage: The Surprising Benefits of Anger and how it can change a woman’s life.” Also, Alaya Dawn Johnson, author of “The Library of Broken Worlds.”

Tuesday, June 13: Gus Russo, author of “The Outfit: The Role of Chicago’s Underworld in the Shaping of Modern America.”

Wednesday, June 14: Kristen SInger, a teacher in KUSD—and Carly Mikula, a gifted KUSD student who won two Jerry Awards and earned the opportunity to perform on a Broadway stage in New York City.

Thursday, June 15: Charles D. Burgess, author of “Golf Links: Chay Burgess, Francis Ouimet, and the Bringing of Golf to America.”

Friday, June 16: Edward Kubicki, executive director of Kemper Center—along with Robin Ingrouille, Kemper administrator.