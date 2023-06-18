WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio.

For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday, June 19: James Kwak, author of “The Fear of Too Much Justice: Race, Poverty, and the Persistence of Inequality in the Criminal Courts.”

Tuesday, June 20: Stanley Coren, author of “How Dogs Think—What the world looks like to them and why they act the way they do.” Also, Emily Yoffe, author of “What the Dog Did: Tales from a formerly reluctant Dog Owner.”

Wednesday, June 21: From the archives: Don Kummings (1940-2017), long-time Professor of English at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside .... talking about his book “A Companion to Walt Whitman.”

Thursday, June 22: Part One- Ariane Szu-Tu, co-editor of the National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024. Part Two- (from the archives) Trevor Corson, author of “The Secret Life of Lobsters: How Fishermen and Scientists are Unraveling the Mysteries of our Favorite Crustacean.”

Friday, June 23: Josh Haven, author of the new thriller “The Siberia Job.”