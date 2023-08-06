WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio.

For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday, Aug. 7: Luke Nichter, author of ‘The Year that Broke Politics: Collusion and Chaos in the Presidential Election of 1968.” The book carefully and fairly weighs roles played by Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Hubert Humphrey, and George Wallace in that contentious presidential race, which played out during one of the most tumultuous years in American history.

Tuesday, Aug,. 8: The Racine Theater Guild’s Doug Instenes looks back on his 30 years as RTG’s Artistic and Managing Director and the 100 productions that he has directed there. (This upcoming season begins with “The Cemetery Club, which coincidentally was the first play he directed there.) He’ll also preview the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

Wednesday, Aug. 9: Doug McIntyre talks about his new novel “Frank’s Shadow,” which was inspired in part by his father’s love of singer Frank Sinatra.

Thursday, Aug. 10: Nan Calvert pays his monthly visit to the program. Joining her will be Dr. Marissa Jablonski, executive director of the Freshwater Collaborative.

Friday, Aug. 11: Lycia Pyne, author of “Genuine Fakes: How Phony Things Teach us about Real Stuff.”