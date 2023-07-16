WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio.
For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.
Guests this week include:
Monday, July 17: Award-winning war correspondent Jane Ferguson, author of “No Ordinary Assignment: A Memoir.” Ferguson has covered war and conflict in Yemen, Syria, Afghanistan, Ukraine, and Somalia.
Tuesday, July 18: Juna Gjata, co-author of “Food, We Need to Talk: The Science-Based, Humor-Laced Last Word on Eating, Diet and Making Peace with Your Body” based in part on the popular podcast of the same name. She and her co-author explore some of the many misunderstandings that so many of us have about the food we eat, weight loss, and our health.
Wednesday, July 19: Amy Greil, executive director of the Kenosha Community Foundation.
Thursday, July 20: Best-selling author Steve Berry talks about his most recent thriller, “The Ninth Man.”
Friday, July 21: Dr. Art Cyr joins us for his monthly visit to the program.