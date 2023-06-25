WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio.

For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday, June 26: Postponed from last week — James Kwak, co-author of “The Fear of Too Much Justice: Race, Poverty, and the Persistence of Inequality in the Criminal Courts.”

Tuesday, June 27: Part 1 — Dr. Jordan B. Metzl, author of “The Young Athlete: A Sports Doctor’s Complete Book for Parents.” Part 2 — Jim Platt talks about his book, “Sports Immortals: Stories of Inspiration and Achievement.”

Wednesday, June 28: Hugh E. Evans, author of “The Hidden Campaign: FDR’s Health and the 1944 Election.”

Thursday, June 29: Carthage College Professor Art Cyr pays his monthly visit to the program to offer his analysis of current events and issues.

Friday, June 30: Part 1 — Christina Sauer, an associate editor with National Geographic, talks about “Why? The Human Body — 99+ Awesome Answers for Curious Kids.” Part 2 — Richard Rapport, author of “Nerve Endings: The Discovery of the Synapse.” Part 3 — Ian Stewart, author of “Why Beauty is Truth: A History of Symmetry.”