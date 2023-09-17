WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio.

For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday, Sept. 18: Avi Loeb, author of "Interstellar: The Search for Extraterrestrial Life and Our Future."

Tuesday, Sept. 19: The Lakeside Players production of "Lombardi"

Wednesday, Sept 20: Sy Montgomery and Matt Patterson talk about their new book "Of Time and Turtles: Mending the World, Shell by Shattered Shell."

Thursday, Sept 21: Deborah Karp, University of Wisconsin-Parkside, talking about the upcoming Non-Profit Leadership Conference. The program will include keynote speaker Beth Ridley.

Friday, Sept. 22: Michael Lombardi, author of "Football Done Right: Setting the Record Straight on the Coaches, Players, and History of the NFL" .... and Gaylon White, author of "Coach of a Lifetime: The Story of Lewis Cook Jr., Legendary High School Football Coach."