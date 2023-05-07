WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio.

For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday, May 8: Kenosha alderman Anthony Kennedy, who is soon to receive a Bryan Albrecht Living Legend Award from the Mary Lou and Arthur F. Mahone Fund for his tireless service to the community. Kennedy serves Kenosha 10th aldermanic district.

Tuesday, May 9: Award-winning designer Manuel Lima, author of “The New Designer: Rejecting Myths, Embracing Change.” Lima dismantles a number of incorrect assumptions that people tend to make about designers and their work.

Wednesday, May 10: Simon Read, author of “Winston Churchill Reporting: Adventures of a Young War Correspondent.”

Thursday, May 11: Nan Calvert—with two representatives from Hawthorne Hollow- Executive Director TJ Leveque and Naturalist and Education Manager Kailyn Daum.

Friday, May 12: For Mother’s Day: Lori Leibovich, author and editor of “Maybe Baby: 28 Writers tell the truth about Skepticism, Infertility, Baby Lust, Childlessness, Ambivalence, and how they made the biggest decision of their lives.” (from the archives)