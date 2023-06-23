Soon, we may be able to answer the question that has haunted people for generations: Where’s Waldo?

Samantha Jacquest, owner of Blue House Books, has organized a community-wide scavenger hunt to find the elusive children’s book character.

Waldo pops up in all sorts of locations in Martin Handford’s book series, which started in 1980 and has sent Waldo to the beach, the zoo and even on vacation to Hollywood. And wherever he goes, Waldo can be spotted wearing his signature look: A striped red-and-white shirt and matching hat, blue jeans and black-rimmed glasses.

In Kenosha, Waldo will be placed in 25 local spots, including Blue House Books, Jerry Smith Farm’s Country Store, the Dinosaur Discovery Museum, Studio Moonfall, Millie Bo Peep, Alpaca Art and Scrubby Duds laundromat.

On the hunt

Here’s how the scavenger hunt works: Starting July 1, the cardboard Waldo characters will be placed in participating locations. Before setting out to find Waldo, stop by Blue House Books, 5915 Sixth Ave. A, and pick up a “Find Waldo” stamp card, which contains the names of all the participating sites. At each venue, after you find Waldo, you can get your card stamped. (“We’re encouraging the businesses to keep moving Waldo around,” Jacquest said — making Waldo a children’s lit version of Elf on the Shelf.)

Once you have collected 10 stamps, you can get a temporary Waldo tattoo and a coupon for a $1 off a Waldo book at Blue House Books. If you get 20 stamps, your card will be entered into the prize drawing.

“People have until just before 5 p.m. on Monday, July 31, to turn in their completed stamp cards,” Jacquest said. “We’ll start drawing the winning cards at 5 p.m. You don’t have to be present to win, but if you are here, you’ll get to pick out your prize.”

Side note: Blue House Books is now open on Mondays, at least through the summer. And yes, the store carries Waldo books.

Side note II: Waldo has misplaced his glasses somewhere inside Blue House Books, so eagle-eyed hunters can find those as well.

National event

Candlewick Press, which publishes the Waldo books, offers the scavenger hunt around the U.S., hosted by local bookstores each year.

“I’ve been trying to do more local events and reach out to the community,” Jacquest said. “We signed up and were accepted, and then we got busy planning.”

The staff at Visit Kenosha “helped us tremendously in getting local businesses to sign up,” she said. “We’re a partner of Visit Kenosha, and they worked with us to get more of their partners involved.”

Though the books are geared toward children, this scavenger hunt is open to all ages.

“I’m so happy people are getting excited about it,” Jacquest said. “We want all ages to have fun with this.”

When asked if she herself is a Waldo fan, Jacquest’s eyes immediately light up.

“Oh, yes,” she said. “Me and my siblings would take the books on road trips.”

In addition to the traditional “look and find” books, Waldo’s world has expanded to include activity books and other merchandise.

“He’s such a beloved character and is still so popular,” Jacquest said. “I think nostalgia is a big part of that, but the publishing company keeps it fresh, too, by offering new books in the series.”