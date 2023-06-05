WILMOT – The crowd buzzed in the gymnasium as seniors of Wilmot High School’s Class of 2023 marched to “Pomp and Circumstance”, eagerly taking their seats Sunday morning.

The commencement exercises brought together hundreds of friends and family to see them as the school celebrated the more than 200 students who would graduate at the campus’ Veteran’s Memorial Field House.

During the more than hourlong ceremony, students, teachers and administrators remembered their class for their accomplishments and resilience, looking their futures with hopeful expectations.

Graduation speaker and teacher Jacob Mudge admitted he was nervous, because it was the very first time he had ever had to deliver “any sort of speech.”

Mudge, who has worked for Wilmot for two years, said, however, he couldn’t “be more proud to stand up here and look at you all today”, wishing them bright futures.

“Whatever it is that you choose – if it is excelling in college and going straight into a job, traveling the world or anything in between --I hope you succeed and live out whatever your great life is.”

“Watching you navigate in the last week of high school, saying good-bye to some friends and `see you later’ to others, I’m reminded of all the fun I had with you in the last few years at this school," he said. “We have shared many laughs together, made memories and hopefully learned some U.S. history and sociology along the way.”

Mudge said he would miss “saluting and interacting” with them because it is what has truly made “his day.”

“I hope that you continue that legacy and positively impact people in the future, just by being nice human beings,” he said. “I hope that you will not only accomplish all that you set out to do after high school, but also exceed those expectations.”

Before the graduating seniors crossed the stage to receive their diplomas, Rob Kreil, Wilmot Principal told them the school has prepared students whether they were attending two or four year college programs or entering military service. He said they have gained knowledge and experiences for their success.

“You have excelled academically, participated in extracurricular activities and made significant to our community,” he said. “You have shown dedication, discipline and commitment to excellence.

“Your achievement extends far beyond the classroom and your impact will be felt for years to come.

Kreil called the class’ collective spirit one that has enabled a “vibrant and inclusive community” to thrive at Wilmot.

“You have uplifted one another during challenging times, created a culture of compassion and understanding,” he said.

He reminded them as they moved forward that “strength com comes from unity and continuous, positive change.

“We wish to see more. Graduates, remember to take risks. Dare to dream… remember, true success is not attained in isolation, but in the bonds we forge and the lives we touch.”

Alec Brey, the class salutatorian, told his fellow classmates to not wait until the last minute to write their futures, and to be decisive in their delivery offering a metaphor to them of how he procrastinated in writing his address to fellow classmates.

“Let your pages be guided by rational, thoughtful decisions and refrain from wild and careless writing – what you’re thinking. Let it represent you and what you want to accomplish,” he said.

Then, injecting a bit of humor, he added “Be confident in your decision, as confident as Mr. (Daniel) Burch is walking the halls with his bald head,” he said playfully chiding the Wilmot High School instructor, before telling his peers to make “the most out of their pages” and wishing them good luck.

Emilee Olenick, senior class valedictorian, also left her classmates with positive parting words from the popular building video game Minecraft.

“And the universe said that you are stronger than you know. And the universe said everything you need is within you,” she said. “I extend my congratulations, once again, to the Class of 2023. Remember, every day is a great day to be a Panther and it’s time.”

