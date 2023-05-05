The Wilmot Union High School academic decathlon team brought home its fifth national title last week after competing in the national competition in Frisco, Texas.

Wilmot Union High School has accumulated five national titles in California, Alaska, Minnesota, virtually and in Texas. It’s also been national runner-up in three times in Hawaii, Madison and virtually.

Wilmot decathletes began racking up medals from the very beginning of the awards ceremony, and the procession to the stage never stopped. Knowing the second-ranked team going in was only trailing by 874 points, the suspense was palpable at the team table before being announced as Division II champions.

Later, when team scores were released, the Panthers had greatly extended the gap to over 3,000 points. Enhancing the entire experience, the 16 Wilmot family members who made the pilgrimage to Texas to witness the win loudly cheered the team on.

At the start of the competition Thursday morning, an opening ceremony brought all the teams together to kick off the two-day competition. Speech and interview competitions started in mid-afternoon and ended later in that evening. Friday rounded out the competition with the four remaining tests — economics, social science, math and science — followed by the Live Super Quiz event that afternoon.

After three rounds of 18 questions to each of the GPA divisions, Wilmot students tallied 46 correct answers. Moments later, after all the tabulations were made, the Wilmot team was crowned the Division II Super Quiz champions.

Individual achievements

Senior Isaac Keen, the three-year decathlete affectionately nicknamed the “Keen Machine,” lived up to his moniker as he posted the highest score of his career in his very last decathlon.

“It’s arguably the best performance ever by a Wilmot student in any competition,” said Academic Decathlon coach Don Serkowski. “Isaac posted the third highest score in the nation, regardless of division. He was less than 10 points from being second, and less than 100 points from placing first... Wilmot’s never had a decathlete finish that high in comparison with all decathletes nationwide before. Isaac is definitely among the elite.”

Keen was first-overall in Division II, earning a $1,000 cash scholarship for the second consecutive year, the only Wilmot decathlete to ever go back-to-back as the top scorer at a national decathlon. Keen also posted the top Economics score of any decathlete regardless of division, earning him the B. Franklin Reinauer II Economics Prize plaque and a $250 cash scholarship. He also was the highest scorer in the nation with a score of 980 on the Social Science exam, a score he’s achieved three times this year. As the team’s highest scoring decathlete, Keen received an additional cash scholarship of $250 and was unanimously voted Most Valuable Teammate netting yet another $250. Keen totaled $1,750 for the event.

“So happy for all the decathletes to get to experience this in-person competition, but especially for Isaac. To be one of the top decathletes in the nation for so long and not being able to be recognized by the best in the country would have been a true shame,” Serkowski said. “I had a little extra emotion seeing him being able to get his due on this, the biggest stage of them all.”

Nearly all the Panthers improved their scores from state, and three others joined Keen on the Division II all-national team.

Senior Emilee Olenick also posted her career highest score in her final decathlon and clinched the top spot in the scholastic division for the second straight year. She was Wilmot’s second-highest scorer overall. For her efforts Olenick earned a $1,000 cash scholarship and a golden plaque commemorating her achievement.

Sophomore Evan Kerman posted his highest score of the year, allowing him to place third overall in the scholastic division. Kerkman earned a $500 cash scholarship and bronze plaque for his efforts.

Sophomore Charlie Fielder dominated the varsity division with his highest personal score to date. He was Wilmot’s third-highest scorer overall after putting up his highest personal score to date. Fielder also earned $1,000 cash scholarship and a golden plaque for placing first in his division.

In total Wilmot decathletes collected $4,250 in cash scholarships at the event.

Individual medals

Wilmot decathletes collected 47 of the available 99 individual medals handed out in Division II, which was an even bigger share than they had at the Wisconsin state competition in March. Every single Wilmot decathlete earned an individual national medal. Those students included:

Isaac Keen—(Gold) Overall, Economics, Social Science, Essay, Literature, Music, Science, Art; (Bronze) Math.

Mary Catherine Slagle—(Silver) Interview; (Bronze) Economics

Daegan Fragale—(Silver) Art

Emilee Olenick—(Gold) Overall, Essay, Literature, Art; (Silver) Science and Social Science; (Bronze) Economics, Math, Music

Evan Kerkman—(Gold) Social Science, Art, Music; (Silver) Literature; (Bronze) Overall

Mac Keen—(Silver) Economics; (Bronze) Speech, Social Science, Literature

Charlie Fielder—(Gold) Overall, Music, Essay, Social Science, Art, Literature, Science, Economics.

Allison Streitmatter—(Silver) Social Science, Music, Literature; (Bronze) Essay, Art, Economics

Lorelei Glassman—(Silver) Literature; (Bronze) Essay and Art.